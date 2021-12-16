Google’s Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda’s SafeBoda

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sumi Das joined CapitalG, the growth fund of Google parent company Alphabet, in 2015. However, he got into the finance sector in 2010, at a time people believed venture capital was dead due to the financial crisis. According to Sumi, the financial crisis in 2008 brought forth a new era. The times were changing as the ‘Mobile’ was growing in prominence, Apple had launched its iPhone in 2007, and ‘Cloud’ technology had just been invented. Since its founding in 2013, CapitalG has been investing throughout all the geographies in the World, including the U.S., China, India, Europe, etc. When the pandemic struck the World in 2020, many people became restricted to working from their homes. Sumi believes that the pandemic-induced near-overnight shift to working from home has accelerated the future by about 6 years, with new technologies advancing by leaps and bounds. Sumi believes that Healthcare tech, Education tech, and Fintech are areas with massive potential.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO