Google’s Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda’s SafeBoda

By Tage Kene-Okafor
TechCrunch
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in “tech-led initiatives”, which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the...

techcrunch.com

shorenewsnetwork.com

Malaysia’s Supermax to invest $350 million for first U.S. facility

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp said on Friday it would invest $350 million to start building its first manufacturing facility in the United States. With the new facility, Supermax said it would be “capable of catering to at least 10 to 15% of the total...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

India stumps up $10 billion to build chip factories

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal support of up to half of...
BUSINESS
#Sub Saharan Africa#East Africa#Alphabet#Black Founders Fund#Fintech Startups#Vc#Techcrunch
Reuters

A year of war in Ethiopia batters investors and citizens

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, Ethiopia was one of the world's fastest growing economies. His pledges to open up one of Africa's last untapped markets thrilled investors. But a year of war between the government and rebellious forces from the northern...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

General Catalyst leads $7M investment in AR startup selling NFT jetpacks

Institutional investors are also making their bets on the NFT “metaverse.” Crypto startup Jadu, which has made millions of dollars selling pixelated NFT jetpacks and hoverboards, has scored $7 million in venture funding from General Catalyst with additional funding from Coinbase Ventures, The VR Fund, Sound Ventures and Guy Oseary, among others.
ARKANSAS STATE
TechCrunch

Hong Kong accelerator Brinc raises $30M Series B

Brinc has expanded its scope a fair bit in the intervening years, with big focuses on things like food, health and deep tech. Seems it’s set to continue expanding its reach, going forward with eyes on categories like web3 and NFTs. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands appears to be playing a big role in the move. Last year, the pair launched the blockchain/NFT accelerator Launchpad Luna.
BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

Nigeria to receive $210 million to support farmers

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will lend $210 million to Nigerian in an effort to support smallholder farmers producing strategic crops and livestock. The loan could impact the lives of millions in Africa's most populous country, the bank said in an announcement today. The loan will co-finance Phase 1 of...
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

The Man Behind Google's Growth Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sumi Das joined CapitalG, the growth fund of Google parent company Alphabet, in 2015. However, he got into the finance sector in 2010, at a time people believed venture capital was dead due to the financial crisis. According to Sumi, the financial crisis in 2008 brought forth a new era. The times were changing as the ‘Mobile’ was growing in prominence, Apple had launched its iPhone in 2007, and ‘Cloud’ technology had just been invented. Since its founding in 2013, CapitalG has been investing throughout all the geographies in the World, including the U.S., China, India, Europe, etc. When the pandemic struck the World in 2020, many people became restricted to working from their homes. Sumi believes that the pandemic-induced near-overnight shift to working from home has accelerated the future by about 6 years, with new technologies advancing by leaps and bounds. Sumi believes that Healthcare tech, Education tech, and Fintech are areas with massive potential.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Half Of Funding Needed For Africa’s First mRNA Vaccine Hub Raised: WHO

The Omicron variant has thrown the spotlight on the COVID-19 vaccine shortfall in Africa, with the continent remaining the worst hit by inequitable access to safe and effective vaccines. Poorer countries continue to scramble to get their hands on the lifesaving jabs, with less than 10% of Africa’s 54 nations...
HEALTH
phocuswire.com

India-based ride-hailing firm Ola secures $500M loan

India-based mobility platform Ola has raised $500 million in a loan from international institutional investors, which it has not named. In a statement, Ola says the loan issuance “received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately $1.5 billion.”. Founded in 2010, Ola’s platform serves users...
BUSINESS
The Conversation Africa

From Chad’s elephants to Uganda’s shoebills: planning a trip to support tourism recovery in Africa

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, reductions in travel to Africa have wiped an estimated US$170-253 billion from the tourism economy. Half of all Africans working in tourism lost their jobs and the consequences for conservation have also been worrying. The Conversation Africa’s Nontobeko Mtshali asked two wildlife researchers to suggest some outstanding, but lesser known conservation areas – travel restrictions permitting.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

UK Watchdog Says Cellnex-CK Hutchison Tower Deal Raises Competition Concerns

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison may raise "significant competition concerns" and risked higher mobile charges. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that CK Hutchison should have sold its passive infrastructure...
BUSINESS

