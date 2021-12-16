ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Matters/Energy Transition – The Wright Thing

By Paul, Cynthia Stancioff
Sun-Journal
 1 day ago

As usual, there’s bad news and there’s good news. The bad news is, there is no Moore’s Law for carbon-free energy production. The good news is, there IS a Wright’s Law for carbon-free energy production! A recent study points out that traditional economic models have consistently over-estimated the cost of renewables...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Flower Turbines: How This Company Wants to Use Wind to Help the Planet

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In late October into early November, leaders all over the globe met in the United Kingdom to discuss climate change, how to mitigate human impact on Earth and set ambitious goals for sustainable and renewable energy, including solar, hydropower and wind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Industry Week

Green Energy Becomes Critical for Manufacturing

Traditional production cost metrics still drive site selection, but availability of clean power is moving up the list. Access to renewable energy is becoming a more important factor in manufacturing plant construction and expansion, a trend economic development experts say has legs. A strong logistics/transportation proposition and access to skilled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Created

The new joint office will support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, the DOE outlined. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Moore
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Progress by US utilities 'too slow'

Turbines at Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project spin in September 2021. Virtually all major U.S. utilities have turned net-zero emissions targets into a corporate mantra, reflecting a major shift for the country's once coal-heavy power sector. Still, groups tracking the utilities' progress warn that the industry is not transitioning fast enough, slowing the broader economy's shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

What Is Energy Equity And Why Is It So Important?

Energy equity is the idea that all members of society should be able to afford and have access to a necessary and basic amount of energy. The reason it has become so important lately is that more and more consumers are tempted to leave the grid, which has the effect of driving prices ever higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

Energy transition likely requires market changes, transmission growth, PJM finds

The PJM Interconnection's markets and transmission planning will likely need to evolve to handle high penetrations of renewable energy, according to a study the grid operator released Wednesday. The analysis shows the advantages of robust interconnections between grid systems, PJM said in the report, Energy Transition in PJM: Frameworks for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Solar Energy#Energy Production#Intel Corporation
Interesting Engineering

How Sustainable Is Renewable Energy All Things Considered?

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. In February of 2020, Stanford University in California combined 47 peer-reviewed research papers from 91 authors from 13 independent groups that all argued that the world could be powered by renewable energy by 2050. This is all nice and dandy but how sustainable is renewable energy really when all things are considered?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Enginuity Holds Energy Independence in the Balance

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Balance. Resilience. Ingenuity. Independence. These defining American characteristics moved the U.S. forward for centuries. Clever people invented ingenious machines that allowed humans to live in continually increasing comfort. But nothing is perfect, and when the systems that keep people cool, warm, fed and safe fail, no one wants to sit around wringing their hands waiting for things to change.
INDUSTRY
bizmagsb.com

Haynesville Shale playing key role during energy transition

Natural gas remains in the energy transition spotlight as more producers have recently announced environmental certification of their products, even as the industry pushes back against congressional scrutiny of U.S. LNG exports, S&P Global reports. Louisiana’s and east Texas’ Haynesville Shale is an important part of the transition. BP recently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
itechpost.com

Electromagnetic (EM) Engine- A Reliable Source of Renewable Energy

Going with renewable energy sources for domestic or commercial electricity is a good idea to keep the environment sustainable and lower energy costs as well. The advantages of renewable & clean energy are significant that both domestic and commercial users can reap. The Wolven Industries Electromagnetic (EM) Engine could be a reliable source of energy to reduce carbon footprint.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen Science Coalition Cuts Through the 'Hydrogen Hype'

Hydrogen plays many important roles in our lives. The biggest use is for fertilizer, but it is also used in petroleum refining, glassmaking, electronics manufacturing, and making methanol. We need a lot of it: production in 2018 was 60 million metric tons. Over 70% of hydrogen is classified as "grey" and made from natural gas, while 27% of it is made from coal and is classified as "brown." According to the International Energy Agency, all hydrogen production releases about 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year—9.3 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mississippifreepress.org

Tired of High Prices and Pollution? Let’s Switch to Clean Energy.

If you are afraid to look at your gas bill, you are not alone. Energy prices are sky-high right now with the economy rebounding as the demand for oil and gas outstrips supply. That means more families are struggling to pay heat and electric bills. This problem is especially severe in Mississippi, where nearly 40% of households are “energy burdened”—spending more than 6% of their yearly income on energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Dominion Energy Virginia Customers Can Save Energy, Lower Bills with Energy Conservation Programs

As winter begins, Dominion Energy Virginia customers can make their homes and businesses more energy efficient and help save money on their electric bills with more than 20 energy conservation programs ranging from rebates on smart thermostats to energy efficient lighting upgrades. Through the variety of programs available to customers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Clean Energy for Utility Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants China Energy, Xcel Energy, Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, Acciona Energy

The recent research publication on Global Clean Energy for Utility market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Clean Energy for Utility investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Clean Energy for Utility M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, China Three Gorges Corporation, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, Xcel Energy, CPFL Energia, China Energy, Acciona Energy, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Tata Power, Innergex, Duke Energy, Invenergy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Kinder Morgan investing in energy transition opportunities

One of the nation’s largest pipelines is seeing opportunities in the energy transition. Addressing those attending this week’s CO2 Conference at the Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland, Anthony Ashley, vice president, Kinder Morgan’s Energy Transition Ventures, said his company is a natural fit for the energy transition. He cited the company’s expertise in CO2-based enhanced oil recovery projects and its large CO2 transportation network.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy