Mornings look different for everyone, but if there's one thing that a majority of us have in common, it's the need for a nice cup of coffee during those early hours of the day. Per Brew Smartly, 64% of the American population indulges in the caffeinated drink on a daily basis, with the average java lover downing nearly three 9-ounce cups of the stuff every day. That's a lot of joe! And while most people have one particular coffee chain that they prefer over the rest, the National Coffee Association reports that home-brewing has reached record highs in recent years, with 85% of coffee drinkers sipping at least one cup from the comfort of their own home.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO