It turns out Mark Meadows may have good reason to not want to turn over all of the communications on two personal phones and two Gmail accounts. After the Jan. 6 Committee disclosed just a few choice text messages between Meadows and Fox News hosts, an anonymous lawmaker, and Donald Trump Jr. about the insurrection, the battle for all of Meadows’ communications has taken on new meaning.

