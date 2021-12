Plant-based alternatives have revolutionised the food industry, and consumer demand has skyrocketed in the last few years. In fact, 42% of global consumers say that they are restricting their consumption of animal-based products, so manufacturers have risen to the challenge by developing new products and extending ranges across the board. The plant-based dairy industry in particular is one of the largest and most dynamic spaces, with global retail value sales of over USD20 billion in 2021, of which almost USD18 billion comes from plant-based milk.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO