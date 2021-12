Cue the volatility... Following a rally after Wednesday's Fed meeting and the following morning, Wall Street indices turned south about an hour into the session on Thursday and continued to descend into the close. While investors were happy to see the that the Fed took steps to address inflation, there are still a lot of questions about its long-term strategy. Rate-sensitive growth stocks and government bond yields fell sharply as an attempt by the central bank to strike a balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economy could prove challenging.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO