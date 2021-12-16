ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ‘sometimes hated each other’ during F1 title fight

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

Max Verstappen has admitted that he and F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton "sometimes hated each other" during their epic battle this season.

The Dutchman emerged victorious after a rollercoaster season and even more dramatic final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Hamilton looked destined for a record-breaking eighth crown before a safety car and a controversial ruling under it saw Verstappen roar back to win on the final lap.

Relations between the two drivers and their teams have been strained to say the least during the year with Verstappen insisting that is all part of the sport.

"You look each other in the eye," he said. "You don't say a lot but you do relate a lot and you really appreciate the fight.

"Sometimes we did hate each other, but that's fine. That's the competitive spirit of both of us. He is an incredible driver."

Toto Wolff was left furious afterwards and Verstappen on Wednesday was asked how he felt amid the uncertainty of a further appeal, and whether his relationship with Mercedes and the team's boss was permanently broken.

"I'm fine, I don't even think about it too much, because I do feel like the world champion, and it doesn't matter what they try to do," he said

"We won it on track, we won it when there was a green light and we passed them on track, and they will never be able to take that away from me anyway.

"About the possible appeal - I'm not busy with that. As a team of course it might be disturbing, but for us we have been really enjoying the last few days."

Verstappen - who had already revealed Wolff sent him a congratulatory text message after Sunday's race - then added: "The relationship - I think I can be a forgiving person, but at the moment it's still all so new...that it's better not to talk about it too much.

"But I saw Toto in Monaco before Saudi, I had a dinner and he was sitting on the table next to me and we had a chat. He of course goes flat out for his team and I know mine also does everything they can.

"But besides that I do think you should be accepting a loss, it doesn't matter how much it hurts. I do think there that there's a bit of a difference between the teams."

Prior to the Abu Dhabi showdown, Verstappen had said his opinion of Britain's seven-time champion Hamilton and Mercedes had changed during the course of the season, and "not in a positive way".

Regarding the current appeal situation, he said on Wednesday: "That's nothing surprising just because of how the season already panned out up until the last race, so it's just another bit. My view (of Mercedes) will not change, it's pretty much the same."

The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after title heartache

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.Hamilton was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Video: New footage shows Vettel consoling Hamilton after defeat

Aston Martin have shared video footage of Lewis Hamilton being consoled by several drivers in the immediate aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having lost the title fight during the final lap as Max Verstappen overtook him after the Safety Car restart, it was a particularly tough way to lose the battle after leading the race up until that point.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

What Verstappen now has in common with Senna, Prost and Piquet

Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 world title on Sunday to join an illustrious list of names who have achieved a rare accolade in the sport. Max Verstappen became the first Honda-powered driver to claim the Formula 1 World Championship for 30 years by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas cost Lewis Hamilton F1 title, Jolyon Palmer claims

Formula One commentator Jolyon Palmer believes Valtteri Bottas let down Lewis Hamilton in the decisive and dramatic final race of the season. Max Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to controversially clinch his maiden world championship after FIA race director Michael Masi ended the late safety car period. However, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Perez, had already played a vital role in holding up Hamilton as the Briton looked to be on course to win his record-breaking eighth title. After Hamilton made his first and only pit stop, he emerged from...
MOTORSPORTS
