TVS Motor Company, JMD, Sudarshan Venu and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO