Euro zone business growth slipped in Dec as Omicron rose

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone business growth has slowed more than expected this month as renewed restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron coronavirus variant curtail the recovery in the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday. Europe is facing a fourth wave of infections and...

wtvbam.com

