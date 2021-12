The Cavs wrecked the Rockets in a masterclass of efficiency. The Cavs could be considered among the best teams in the NBA. We’re certainly entering that conversation. I’m still hesitant to say that after just 30 games, but we’re nearing that mid-way threshold where my belief in this team will be justified. While some may think this is an overreaction after their win over the Rockets, I disagree.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO