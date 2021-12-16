ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Intel Enabling Resizable BAR To Work With I/O Virtualization On Linux

phoronix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResizable BAR support (also known as ReBAR / AMD Smart Access Memory) has been popular with gamers for supported configurations for being able to improve GPU performance. Intel is now working on enabling the Linux kernel to support Resizable BAR when in...

www.phoronix.com

