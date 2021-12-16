ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia working to stem spread of omicron after first case, says president

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is working hard to stem the spread of the omicron...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
Joko Widodo
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
wtvbam.com

Chile says detects first case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean health authorities reported on Saturday that they detected the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person who had arrived in the copper-producing South American country from Africa. The foreign patient residing in Chile arrived in the country on Nov. 25 from...
whbl.com

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by...
NBC News

Argentina detects first Omicron case, health ministry says

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had travelled from South Africa, the South American country’s Health Ministry said late on Sunday. The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the western Argentine province of San Luis, who arrived on...
WSOC Charlotte

Uganda registers first 7 cases of omicron, says official

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Uganda has its first seven cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health official confirmed Tuesday. The director of clinical services, Charles Olaro, said the variant was detected in travelers from South Africa and Nigeria who arrived in Uganda on Nov. 29. “We...
dallassun.com

South African President says hospital admissions not increasing despite spread of Omicron

Moscow [Russia], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Hospital admissions in South Africa are not on the rise, despite a jump in active COVID-19 cases triggered by the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, told reporters. "Our hospital admissions are not increasing at an alarming rate meaning that people [who]...
q957.com

Singapore to let more workers to return to office from next year

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will allow up to 50% of workers currently working from home to return to their offices from Jan. 1, its health ministry said on Tuesday. Singapore reported 339 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the fewest since early September. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin...
cbs19news

VDH says first Omicron case detected in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health says the first case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in the Commonwealth. According to a release, the case was confirmed in a sample from an adult resident of the Northwest Region of the state. This person had...
forexlive.com

Japan detects first case of community spread Omicron variant

The spread of the Omicron variant seems inevitable. With reports that it is up to 4 times more transmissible than the Delta variant and that cases are doubling every 2/3 days, we need to be aware that mass disruption could still be ahead. The picture is uncertain, as always, but keep an eye on case numbers.
wtvbam.com

India’s Omicron cases jump to 101

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has detected a total of 101 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said on Friday, adding some districts were showing a rise in overall infections relative to tests. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Rama Venkat; editing by...
Reuters

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the...
wtvbam.com

Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese former politician who campaigned to bring billions of dollars of investment from some of Japan’s top companies to Myanmar has urged Japan to endorse its military regime, saying the nation’s coup leader has “grown fantastically as a human being,” while praising his “democratisation efforts.”
The Independent

1,000 omicron cases may already be in UK as ‘variant spreads faster than Delta,’ expert warns

There may already be over 1,000 omicron Covid cases in the UK, a leading scientist has suggested.Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said there were concerns the omicron variant of coronavirus was “spreading rather more quickly than the delta variant".“How it’s likely to spread in the UK still uncertain, but I think the early signs are that it will probably spread quite quickly and probably start outcompeting delta and become the dominant variant probably within the next weeks or a month or so at least,” Prof Hunter told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.His...
wtvbam.com

Putin says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine effective against Omicron – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday. Sputnik V is one of Russia’s four domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by...
