Costa Painting and carpentry offers a 10% discount for all new customers

Farnell has launched an end-of-year promotion to offer exclusive discounts on test and measurement equipment from leading global suppliers. They include: Tektronix and Keithley Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Fluke, NI and many more. These special offers are available from Farnell until 31st December. Customers can take advantage of...
BOSTON — Gas prices in Massachusetts are $1.29 higher than at this time last year, according to AAA, and a startup hopes a significant gas discount will help convince customers to adopt a new payment method tied to their car's E-ZPass transponder. Boston-based PayByCar, Inc. announced in May that...
Costco is testing out a new way to compete with Amazon in the e-commerce game. The warehouse retailer is ramping up its "Costco Next" program, which offers online perks to its club members. The company launched Costco Next in 2017 with a few brands. In recent months, the retailer has...
Microsoft has been pushing its Office 365 subscription service for a while, and the company now wants to convert pirates into paying subscribers. Microsoft is offering up to a 50% discount to those, who are using a pirated version of Microsoft Office. The company placed the promotion in a warning ribbon bar on Office applications to deter pirates from using software that could have been tampered with.
Shop mattresses, end tables, mirrors, and more for up to 47 percent off. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Black Friday 2021 is officially here, and with it discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners...
This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
The holidays are a time when we tend to spend more money than usual between gifts, travel and parties. Putting these purchases on a credit card -- as long as they are paid off in full -- can help you...
It's almost 2022, which means that nearly two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of variants like Delta and Omicron, life isn't exactly "back to normal." When it comes to grocery shopping, certain safety rules are still in place at chains like Costco. While many...
HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
You're interested in making a few home improvements, but you want to do it strategically. Instead of focusing on items at the top of your personal wish list, you're planning to prioritize those that...
If you’re looking for a job, Hobby Lobby would really like to talk with you, and they’ll make it worth your while. The arts and crafts chain store will raise its “minimum full-time hourly wage" to $18.50 on Jan. 1, according to USA Today. That’s an increase of $1.50 from its last raise in October 2020.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because the clock is ticking down, it doesn’t mean there are no more great gifts left to give. On the contrary — there are plenty of popular items that are still in stock, still on sale and will still make it to your home […]
Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. There’s any number of ways to update your kitchen. One popular trend is the addition of a farmhouse kitchen sink. It may be a little unfair to call them trendy though. After all, they’re the original modern sink design dating back about 400 years. Nevertheless, they still, arguably, outperform most other sinks available to this day.
Despite rising input rises and supply chain disruptions, growing demand for quality furniture and rising consumer spending should help prominent furniture stocks RH (NYSE:RH) and Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) to offset production costs and profit substantially this holiday season. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.RH (RH) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc . (ETD) are two well-established residential furniture retailers in the United States. RH offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bath-ware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishing products. ETD operates as an interior design company, and manufactures and retails case goods items, upholstery items, home accent items, and home and garden furnishings. Both companies distribute their products primarily through retail stores and websites.
Comments / 0