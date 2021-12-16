ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Denmark approves treatment with Merck’s COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

FDA approves new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for some people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new treatment from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that could help prevent COVID-19. This new treatment, EVUSHELD, is an injectable. It’s two shots given at the same time. It was created to address the immune systems of people who despite...
RALEIGH, NC
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Copenhagen#Reuters#Danish#Merck Co Inc#Drugmaker Merck
WBIR

Here's the truth about Merck's COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON — There is new hope for fighting the pandemic in pill form beyond vaccines. Several drug companies have rolled out antivirals before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval -- including Merck’s new COVID-19 pill. Initial studies showed it was highly effective but new FDA studies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ingrams.com

FDA panel endorses COVID-19 pill from Merck

A narrow vote from U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers has approved the prescription of antiviral pills for treatment of COVID-19. The medicine was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Although non-binding, the vote could clear the way for emergency use authorization. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a panel of the...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Denmark reintroduces some COVID-19 restrictions

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Denmark will again impose restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 including the new Omicron variant, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday. Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Second monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 approved in the UK

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab (Xevudy; GSK and Vir Biotechnology) for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Sotrovimab is the second monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the MHRA but, unlike the monoclonal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Business Journal

Thermo Fisher to manufacture Merck's Covid-19 pills in Canada

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has struck a deal with Merck & Co. to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 pills in Canada, Reuters reported Monday. Waltham-based Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) will make the pill, an antiviral called molnupiravir, at its site in Ontario. Pills made at the facility will be for distribution in Canada and the U.K., plus some other global markets. Merck (NYSE: MRK) has three manufacturing sites in total for molnupiravir, but it also has a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow select manufacturers in 105 low- and middle-income countries to make generic versions of the pill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
go955.com

China approves Brii Biosciences’ COVID-19 treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences’ neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country. The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has to be confirmed by the E.U.'s executive commission, extends the use of the drug RoActemra, made by Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche, that is currently used to treat forms of arthritis.
WORLD
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants approval to Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for use in adults

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Merck’s (MSD) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is intended to prevent pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. With the latest approval, the vaccine can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmatimes.com

European Commission approves Pfizer’s atopic dermatitis treatment

The approval from the European Commission (EC) is based on the results of five clinical studies, involving over 2,800 patients. The European Commission has approved the 100mg and 200mg doses of Cibinqo (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Denmark first in EU to authorise Merck COVID pill

Denmark on Thursday recommended US drugmaker Merck's anti-COVID treatment molnupiravir for at-risk patients with symptoms, becoming the first EU country to do so. The pill-based treatment, marketed under the name Lagevrio, was backed for emergency use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-November, allowing individual EU countries to decide for themselves whether to use the pills even before being formally authorised.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has submitted an approval request for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy