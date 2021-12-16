Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

Station Eleven, based on the book of the same name by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel, is unlike any post-apocalyptic series you’ve ever seen. The miniseries premiering on December 16 for HBO Max follows a traveling Shakespearean theater company 20 years after a devastating flu pandemic wipes out the majority of humanity—and if you think watching might be a triggering experience, try landing a starring role. Leading the cast is Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten, a knife-wielding guide who copes with the trauma of loss by getting absorbed into a metaphorical graphic novel called Station Eleven—an obsession that begins to manifest in the events of her life. The series began production before Covid-19 went global, and filmed into peak quarantine months, but luckily, the show is also filled with a sense of whimsy and soul, bringing to to mind character-focused series like The Leftovers (both shows share a writer, Patrick Somerville), more than the dreary apocalyptic wastelands of The Walking Dead and Snowpiercer.
Comments / 0