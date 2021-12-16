ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

By Amanda Whiting
Cover picture for the articleEmily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven opens with an epigraph from the poet Czesław Miłosz: “The bright side of the planet moves toward darkness/ And the cities are falling asleep, each in its hour.” It’s a forensic account of time marching on, not how it feels to be on Earth...

theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
editorials24.com

New Station Eleven Trailer Reveals HBO Max Adaptation

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
vitalthrills.com

The Before Is Coming Back in the Station Eleven Trailer

HBO Max has revealed the official trailer and key art for Station Eleven, debuting on the streaming service on December 16, 2021. You can watch the trailer for the series using the player below and you’ll find new key art underneath. A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama...
Vogue Magazine

Station Eleven is, Hands Down, the Best New Show of the Year

This isn’t even close: Station Eleven is the best new TV show of the year. It’s haunting, gorgeously made, heartfelt, an end-of-the-world vision that lifts you up as much as it gives you nightmares. It may also be the year’s hardest show to recommend. Will you watch a 10-episode series in which the globe is decimated by a novel flu strain?
Ars Technica

Survivors try to stay positive after deadly pandemic in Station Eleven trailer

A deadly flu wipes out most of humanity and the survives try to cling to hope in the official trailer for Station Eleven, the forthcoming new series from HBO Max about the onset and aftermath of a global flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity. The ten-episode series is based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TVGuide.com

Station Eleven Review: HBO Max Apocalyptic Drama Delivers the Heart We Need to Get Through Our Own Pandemic

HBO Max's Station Eleven contains some of the most horrific events you'll see on television this (or any) year, but it's ultimately not really about death and disaster. Jumping freely across a timeline that spans the years leading up to the arrival of a pandemic that wipes out all but a sliver of the Earth's population and the decades that follow, it's less a story about the end of the world or post-apocalyptic existence and more about what happens in the spaces between crises, as well as the moments of connection created by people living through the worst history has to offer and still finding reasons to carry on — and ultimately doing more than carry on.
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
GreenwichTime

‘Station Eleven’ Is a Thrilling but Oddly Paced Adaptation: TV Review

Years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “Station Eleven” suggests we got off easy. Both the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel and its limited-series adaptation on HBO Max tell the story of a viral plague that decimates the world’s population too quickly for any response. Novel and TV show alike depict both the first moments of global spread and the state of things 20 years on, in a hardscrabble world where humanity’s remnants seek moments of poetry.
SuperHeroHype

Wilmer Valderrama Will Produce and Star in Disney+ Zorro Series

Wilmer Valderrama Will Produce and Star in Disney+ Zorro Series. For the first time in 60 years, Disney is producing a new Zorro series. Via Entertainment Weekly, Wilmer Valderrama will executive produce the Disney+ Zorro series, and also star in the show as Don Diego de la Vega/Zorro. And unlike recent attempts to revive the character, Zorro will be set in his original time period and setting: 19th century California under Mexican rule.
Vulture

Deadwood Recap: Pardon My French

Welcome to 12 Days of Deadwood, in which Matt Zoller Seitz, author of the upcoming A Lie Agreed Upon: The Deadwood Chronicles, revisits the first season of the landmark HBO drama one episode at a time. Up today: “Reconnoitering the Rim,” written by Jody Worth and David Milch and directed by Davis Guggenheim, which originally aired on April 4, 2004.
Daily Beast

‘Station Eleven’ Turns Its Back on a Beautiful Pandemic Tale

The world is lousy with movies that take liberties with the books on which they’re based. My hands-down favorite would be To Have and Have Not, the Howard Hawks film with Humphrey Bogart and introducing Lauren “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve?” Bacall. The source novel was by Ernest Hemingway. The screenplay was co-written by Jules Furthman and William Faulkner, and as far as I can tell, almost the only thing they took from the novel was its title.
Quad Cities Onlines

Worth Watching: ‘Station Eleven,’ Return of ‘MacGruber,’ Christmas in the ‘Grey’-verse

Even by Peak TV standards, this mid-December Thursday is remarkably overstuffed, especially in the ever-bustling streaming world. HBO Max launches an ambitious adaptation of the best-selling near-future fantasy Station Eleven. Peacock revives Saturday Night Live’s ridiculous action-hero parody MacGruber—and is also the home of a live-streamed Miss America competition on its 100th anniversary. Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 ring out 2021 with holiday episodes. The British royal family remembers the late Prince Philip in a new discovery+ documentary.
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
iowapublicradio.org

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
wmagazine.com

For Station Eleven’s Mackenzie Davis, Acting is “Like Dating”

Station Eleven, based on the book of the same name by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel, is unlike any post-apocalyptic series you’ve ever seen. The miniseries premiering on December 16 for HBO Max follows a traveling Shakespearean theater company 20 years after a devastating flu pandemic wipes out the majority of humanity—and if you think watching might be a triggering experience, try landing a starring role. Leading the cast is Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten, a knife-wielding guide who copes with the trauma of loss by getting absorbed into a metaphorical graphic novel called Station Eleven—an obsession that begins to manifest in the events of her life. The series began production before Covid-19 went global, and filmed into peak quarantine months, but luckily, the show is also filled with a sense of whimsy and soul, bringing to to mind character-focused series like The Leftovers (both shows share a writer, Patrick Somerville), more than the dreary apocalyptic wastelands of The Walking Dead and Snowpiercer.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Expanse Season 6 Releases, Station Eleven

Big day for sci-fi and Jeff Bezos, with the releases of The Expanse's sixth and final season and the Riz Ahmed-starring film Encounter, both on Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer to stay firmly in this world but still want to be sad, Sandra Bullock's latest film, The Unforgiven, about a woman trying to navigate the world after a twenty-year prison sentence, also hits Netflix today. Or maybe you're already looking toward the coming days, when we'll get the Succession Season 3 finale, the Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa, and the premiere of the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven.
