MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV), Grand Havana, Inc, a specialty coffee company that sells its branded coffee products under the name Grand Havana Coffee and owns and operates the Grand Havana Cafes is proud to release today that after a successful partnership that started at the beginning of this year, it is announcing a distribution agreement with Ambassador Foods - a leading distributor of food products for retail, wholesale, and B2B markets. The Agreement will streamline our SYSCO coffee program portfolio by adding the strength and leverage of Ambassador Foods to further strengthen our sales. Ambassador Foods is a multimillion-dollar distributor with SYSCO and one of the largest in cheese and dairy products in the world.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 HOURS AGO