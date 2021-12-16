ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Seegrid Partners With Applied Intuition For AMR Simulations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAutonomous Mobile Robot Provider to Leverage Best-in-Class Simulation Tools to Accelerate Delivery of Next Generation Material Handling Automation Solutions. Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, and Applied Intuition, a best-in-class simulation and software tools provider for autonomous vehicle development, announced an agreement to collaborate on...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Explain Like I’m Five: How an Artificial Neural Network Learns

The learning ability of artificial neural networks (“ANNs”) falls under the scientific area of machine learning. Machine learning is a generic term for the artificial generation of knowledge from experience. More specific, an ANN learns from historical examples and can generalize these after the learning phase by learning the patterns contained in the examples. In machine learning, there are three learning paradigms. These include supervised and unsupervised learning as well as reinforced learning.¹
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ZDNet

2022: A major revolution in robotics

For a while now, those who track robotics development have taken note of a quiet revolution in the sector. While self-driving cars have grabbed all the headlines, the work happening at the intersection of AI, machine vision, and machine learning is fast becoming the foundation for the next phase of robotics.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Pega Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software by Top Independent Analyst Firm

Pegasystems Inc., the software company that crushes business complexity, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software by Forrester in its The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software. Pega received the highest score in the current offering category. Forrester evaluated DPA solutions from the...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amrs#Mobile Robots#Seegrid Partners#Amr#Palion Lift
aithority.com

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and Techcyte Collaborate to Advance Clinical Pathology

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a leading provider of whole slide imaging systems, is working with Techcyte, a leading provider of a clinical pathology AI platform, to advance clinical pathology by improving whole slide imaging of non-histology samples. Digital pathology is generally associated with anatomic pathology and histology. However, the ability to...
ENGINEERING
New Haven Register

Organize Big Ideas with This Intuitive Mind Mapping Tool

Entrepreneurs tend to have a lot on their minds. Sound familiar? With so many elements of a business to manage, it's difficult to prioritize everything in your head to stay organized. There are tons of productivity and organization tools out there, but they don't quite tap into your brain like another strategy can: Mind mapping.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Kaleris Launches New Mobile Application For Yard & Transload Management

Increased Connectivity in the Yard with Integrated AEI Scanning and Offline Capabilities. Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for accelerated supply chain execution has launched a new mobile application to help industrial shippers manage rail yard operations at plants, terminals, and transload sites. The new...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Introducing Questar The AI-Driven Automotive Solution That Converts Vehicle Data Into Actionable Insights

Using advanced AI and deep learning technologies, Questar can predict vehicle health events before they affect customers. Questar Auto Technologies, the AI solutions provider, delivering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and fleet owners with cutting-edge vehicle health management solutions, was born following the acquisition of automotive AI company SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog – a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets – this past November. Questar will continue to collaborate with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers across the globe to integrate its AI-based software products into next-generation vehicles, and its comprehensive suite of solutions is poised to create a paradigm shift in vehicle and fleet analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
aithority.com

Grantek Powers Industrial IoT Solutions With OnLogic Computers And Integrated Software

Global industrial solutions provider, OnLogic, has announced leading systems integrator, Grantek is utilizing OnLogic hardware with integrated software to help their clients achieve operational efficiencies and keep pace with the evolving expectations of modern factories, warehouses, and clean energy production sites. “We understand that every one of our customers requires...
SOFTWARE
Radio Business Report

‘Intuitive, Flexible Automation UI’ For Media Companies

As demand for remote operations continues to increase across the industry, Imagine Communications has enhanced its ADC playout automation ― enabling media companies to access and control their broadcast chain from anywhere. This capability enhances existing media workflows and provides for more efficient operations utilizing remote staff, Imagine claims. It also supports new operational models including hub-and-spoke deployments and unified broadcast operations from a centralized broadcast center.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Gtmhub Raises $120 Million Series C Largest Funding Round in the OKR Software Space

Funding comes less than 12 months after the $30M Series B and will drive continued scale and product innovation, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities. Gtmhub, the leading provider of OKR (objectives and key results) software, closed a $120 million funding round, the largest round in the OKR software industry to date. Led by Index Ventures with participation from Visionaries Club and returning investors, Insight Partners, Singular and CRV, the round will be used for scaling operations, increasing market penetration and expanding product offerings, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Top Telehealth Trends for 2022

Recent telehealth trends are forcing a likable change in the traditional healthcare management systems. In the last few years, the global telehealth market has grown at an exceptionally faster rate compared to other industries where online technologies have played an influential role. Thanks to the rapid adoption of telehealth trends and techniques, healthcare professionals can now virtually evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients using telecommunication. The rising population is primarily driving telehealth market trends. Over the last few decades, the approach to telemedicine has evolved to the point where it is now the most important component of the American healthcare infrastructure.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Australia launches national AI centre in CSIRO's Data61

Australia has launched its first national AI centre that was first announced in the federal government's 2021-22 Budget under its AI action plan. The AI centre, based within CSRIO's Data61, will coordinate national AI activity, expertise, and capabilities with the hopes of improving productivity and lifting competitiveness. It will also...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Development of an affective database made of interactive virtual environments

Despite the great potential of Virtual Reality (VR) to arouse emotions, there are no VR affective databases available as it happens for pictures, videos, and sounds. In this paper, we describe the validation of ten affective interactive Virtual Environments (VEs) designed to be used in Virtual Reality. These environments are related to five emotions. The testing phase included using two different experimental setups to deliver the overall experience. The setup did not include any immersive VR technology, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the VEs were designed to run on stereoscopic visual displays. We collected measures related to the participants' emotional experience based on six discrete emotional categories plus neutrality and we included an assessment of the sense of presence related to the different experiences. The results showed how the scenarios can be differentiated according to the emotion aroused. Finally, the comparison between the two experimental setups demonstrated high reliability of the experience and strong adaptability of the scenarios to different contexts of use.
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Startup Mimics Human Eye By Adding Processing to Pixels

An early-stage company spun out of Johns Hopkins University wants to make machine vision more like human vision by adding memory and computing to each sensor pixel. Oculi is developing products for gesture recognition and eye tracking in consumer AR/VR systems. Other applications include smart city infrastructure and eventually, automotive vision sensing.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

PAR Technology Adds GoGoGuest And Its Intelligent Customer Profiles Capability To Growing Brink POS Integration Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce cloud platforms for enterprise restaurants, announced a new partnership with GoGoGuest, adding to their robust customer intelligence solutions to the Brink POS system. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation. Based in San...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Integrates With ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility Into Service Triage

New app integration enables a seamless view between NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM, reducing time spent on service tickets. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE service assurance solution with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Deepcrawl Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Meeting Rigorous Data Security And Privacy Standards For Its Cloud-Based Technical SEO Platform

SOC 2 Type 1 compliance indicates a company’s ability to meet high standards for data security and privacy protection. Deepcrawl’s SOC 2 Type 1 certification was finalized on 13 December 2021, following an audit of the SaaS platform’s data security and privacy standards by third-party partner CyberGuard.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fabricating Stable, High-Mobility Transistors For Next-Generation Display Technologies

The trade-off between carrier mobility and stability in amorphous oxide semiconductor-based thin film transistors (TFTs) has been finally overcome by researchers from Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) in an ingeniously fabricated indium tin zinc oxide TFT. This could pave the way for the design of display technologies that are cheaper than current silicon-based technologies.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy