Kubernetes is here to stay. The benefits the container-orchestration systems provide to cloud-native applications are incalculable. It has become the de facto standard for automating application deployment, scaling, and management. However as the ecosystem matures, several roadblocks have emerged on the way to a production-ready system. Several issues like high availability and monitoring have been addressed through upgrades to the core software, while others are still unsolved or have a half-baked solution.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO