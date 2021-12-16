U.S. Companies Lead In Adopting Intelligent Automation To Improve Operations, Customer Service During Pandemic

As employees return to the office, IT teams can apply the lessons they learned supporting remote workers to transform their networks. Technologies such as SD-WAN and secure-access service edge (SASE) could continue to be useful. Network-as-a-service, (NaaS), is still in its early stages but could provide agility when it comes to acquiring network equipment. But, as the chip shortage and broader supply-chain issues continue to plague the tech industry, IT must be prepared to make compromises and prioritize needs in order to complete essential network projects.

