ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Artificial Intelligence Improves Coronary Artery Disease Detection, New Study Finds

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published, Automated Echocardiographic Detection of Severe Coronary Artery Disease Using Artificial Intelligence, found that Ultromics’ EchoGo platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), significantly improved the accuracy and confidence in coronary artery disease (CAD) detection from a stress echocardiogram. The study, published in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, revealed doctors are...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Are thyroid nodules concerning?

More than 50 percent of people have thyroid nodules detectable by high-resolution ultrasound (1). Fortunately, most are benign. A small percent, 4 to 6.5 percent, are malignant, with the number varying depending on the study (2). Thyroid nodules are diagnosed more often incidentally on radiologic exams, such as CT scans of the chest, MRI scans, PET scans and ultrasounds of the carotid arteries in the neck, rather than as a consequence of symptoms (3).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronary Artery Disease#Cad#Ai
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Low Blood Pressure?

Blood pressure is a measure of how hard blood presses against your artery walls. When the heart pumps blood to the body, the blood pressure goes up. When it’s time for your heart to rest, the blood pressure falls. If you have low blood pressure (hypotension), there may not be enough force behind your blood flow, making you feel dizzy or tired.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

“Supermeres” may carry clues to cancer, Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a nanoparticle released from cells, called a “supermere,” which contains enzymes, proteins and RNA associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and even COVID-19. The discovery, reported in Nature Cell Biology, is a significant advance in understanding the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Changes in proportionate cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions in the United States, 1999"“2018

Treatment options for several chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions have expanded in recent years. This may have implications for evolving competing risks for chronic inflammation-associated comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Yet sparse data exist on patterns over time in cardiovascular mortality for chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions. We used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1999"“2018 Multiple Causes of Death database to investigate patterns in CVD mortality from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2018 in several infectious and inflammatory conditions. Specifically, we determined age-adjusted proportionate CVD mortality separately for patients with the following conditions (as well as the general population): hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), psoriasis (PSO), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Proportionate CVD mortality differed significantly in 1999 and 2018 for each condition compared with the general population (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Proportionate CVD mortality decreased steadily in the general population (40.9 to 30.6%) but increased for patients with HCV (7.0 to 10.2%) and HIV (1.9 to 6.7%). For IBD, PSO, RA, and SLE, proportionate CVD mortality initially decreased followed by plateauing or increasing rates. Underlying disease-specific pathophysiologies, changes in natural history, and competing risks of chronic end-organ diseases contributing to these differences merit further study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
YubaNet

Large international study reveals spectrum of COVID-19 brain complications

CHICAGO, November 29, 2021 – The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Assess Stroke Risk, Benefit of Anticoagulation in Patients Ages 80 and Older With Atrial Fibrillation

Patients ages 80 and older have unique considerations when deciding whether to initiate anticoagulation therapy. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Zachary Noel, PharmD, BCCP, discussed the presentation at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Meeting titled "Direct Oral Anticoagulant Dilemmas: Stroke Prevention for Atrial Fibrillation in the Oldest Old and Patients with End-Stage Renal Disease."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Depression and anxiety worsened during the pandemic, increasing heart disease risk, new Intermountain study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the physical health of millions of Americans, but it’s also taken a toll on the country’s mental health. A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some patients, leading to increased visits to the emergency department for treatment of anxiety and chest pain.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wearebreakingnews.com

New Biomarker In Blood To Detect Alzheimer’s Disease In Its Early Stages

The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease has been studied, according to a study. For one of the researchers, this biomarker could be used in routine analyzes in the future. The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Genetic Links Between Schizophrenia, CVD Explored

Evidence suggests that liability to schizophrenia causally increases the risk of heart failure and early repolarization pattern, but a shared genetic etiology seems not to underlie the association between schizophrenia and cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Schizophrenia Bulletin. Rada R. Veeneman, from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence, MRI Detect Early Signs Of Tumor Cell Death

- Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers found that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect early signs of tumor cell death in response to a novel virus-based cancer therapy. According to researchers, a recent therapeutic virus has shown promise in selectively killing cancer cells...
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

AI Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac Surgery

The research team found an algorithm that previously showed it could detect patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction could also predict long-term mortality after cardiac surgery, creating a valuable risk assessment tool for a patient considering surgery. “Our study finds there is a clear correlation between long-term mortality and...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Metformin Benefits Patients Hospitalized for Heart Failure

Starting metformin treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes shortly after they were hospitalized for heart failure was linked with a reduced rate of repeat hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) during the subsequent year when their left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) was greater than 40%, report the authors of an observational study of more than 5800 Medicare patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Post

New artificial intelligence tool detects most common climate falsehoods

After nearly five years of development and tweaking, John Cook and his colleagues debuted their project: a machine-learning algorithm that can detect climate misinformation on the Web. The algorithm sounds like science fiction: It “reads” sites and flags those with claims presenting false or misleading information about climate change science...
ENVIRONMENT
orlandomedicalnews.com

UF Study Shows Artificial Intelligence’s Potential to Predict Dementia

GAINESVILLE — New research published today shows that a form of artificial intelligence combined with MRI scans of the brain has the potential to predict whether people with a specific type of early memory loss will go on to develop a form of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. University of Florida...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy