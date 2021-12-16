ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

VyStar Credit Union Selects Black Knight’s Empower And MSP Systems To Support End-to-End Member Experiences Across Origination And Servicing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVyStar Credit Union will also use multiple other Black Knight solutions, including end-to-end digital capabilities with Borrower Digital and Servicing Digital, Loss Mitigation and the Actionable Intelligence Platform. Black Knight’s innovative, integrated solutions will be used across the mortgage life cycle to help VyStar Credit Union gain efficiencies, mitigate...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Tyndall Federal Credit Union shares $11M profits with members

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Tyndall Federal Credit Union members woke up with a surprise in their savings account this morning. Tyndall Credit Union shared $11 million of its profits with members. 50,000 qualifying members had the money deposited directly into their accounts. Some received amounts ranging from $50 to $400. In the last […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

Dow credit union returning $13.6M to members via rebates, rewards

Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union has announced its Member Giveback for 2021, with $13.6 million expected to be given back to eligible members by mid-January via rebates and rewards deposited to their savings accounts. This is the 41st consecutive year that DCECU has returned a share of its earnings...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vystar Credit Union#Credit Unions#Loan Origination#Msp#Borrower Digital#Servicing Digital#Bki#Empower Los
Taylor Daily Press

The major credit union of America starts with the services of Bitcoin

The largest lender in Idaho has been implementing Bitcoin in their online services. Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) customers can now buy and sell bitcoin in their online banking environment. These services are the result of collaborations between ICCU, Alkami Technology and NYDIG. Buy Bitcoin easily and quickly at Bitcoin....
CREDITS & LOANS
mpamag.com

Black Knight reports across-the-board drop in mortgage origination

Mortgage originations slowed for the third month in a row in November due to the volatility in interest rates, a Black Knight report revealed. Overall rate lock volumes declined 4.7% throughout the month following the news of the Fed’s tapering and the new Omicron variant, said Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies president Scott Happ.
REAL ESTATE
franklinis.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Paying $7 Million to Members

Ascend Federal Credit Union Paying $7 Million to Members. Tullahoma-based company one of the nation’s few credit unions to offer a member return. Dec. 10, 2021 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it will return $7 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total disbursement of more than $99 million to the credit union’s members since 2004.
TULLAHOMA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
martechseries.com

HubSpot Invests $7.5 Million in Support of Minority Depository Institutions to Foster Economic Opportunities for Black Businesses, Families, and Communities

$7.5 million investment will support M&F Bank and The Harbor Bank of Maryland through J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Empower share class. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced it is investing the remaining $7.5 million of its $20 million social impact investing commitment in support of Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) to help close the racial wealth, health, and opportunity gap. The investment continues HubSpot’s commitment to Black communities as part of the company’s efforts to help dismantle systemic racism through meaningful change across four key pillars – introspection, investment, inclusion, and impact.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

ZeroEyes Announces Charter Membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) Organization

ZeroEyes, Inc., announced its charter membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) organization. Established earlier this year by a group of five artificial intelligence companies working in the security space, DECS serves to educate policymakers and integrators on ethical issues pertaining to artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and other emerging technologies.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees amid public pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — The banking industry appears to have overdone it on overdraft fees. After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks — under pressure from lawmakers and regulators — are slowly decreasing their reliance on the widely unpopular practice. A […]
CREDITS & LOANS
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Integrates With ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility Into Service Triage

New app integration enables a seamless view between NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM, reducing time spent on service tickets. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE service assurance solution with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

BV Investment Partners Announces Investment In Intent Data Platform Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation platform powers account-based marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of B2B Fortune 500 and high-growth middle market customers. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy