VyStar Credit Union Selects Black Knight’s Empower And MSP Systems To Support End-to-End Member Experiences Across Origination And Servicing

Ascend Federal Credit Union Paying $7 Million to Members. Tullahoma-based company one of the nation’s few credit unions to offer a member return. Dec. 10, 2021 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it will return $7 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total disbursement of more than $99 million to the credit union’s members since 2004.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO