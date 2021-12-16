ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Silicon Ranch And Walton EMC Complete Construction Of Three New Solar Farms For Meta’s Data Center In Georgia

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePartners have now completed six projects for Meta, with construction of a seventh facility underway in Lee County. Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), a consumer-owned utility with a reputation for energy innovation, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers, announced that three new utility-scale solar facilities are...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Data Center#Silicon Ranch#Iea#Mwac Lumpkin Solar Farm#Mwac Lancaster Solar Farm#Walton Emc#The Desoto I Solar Farm

Comments / 0

Community Policy