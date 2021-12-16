ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-by shooting in East Nashville; 2 women hospitalized

By Laura Schweizer
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting in east Nashville Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened in the Cayce Homes area around 11:30 p.m. Authorities told News 2 that two women were shot, two cars were hit, and nearly two dozen shots fired.

Officials said the women were standing on the corner of 6 th and Sylvan Street when an SUV pulled up and opened fire. One of the women was reportedly shot in the side and the other was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Metro Police said.

No arrests have been made.

