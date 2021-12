Raj and Paige bring years of industry and technology experience to Cherre’s growing sales leadership team. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that Raj Bhatti and Paige Bachety have joined the company to expand the sales leadership team and support company growth targets. Raj, Cherre’s new SVP of Client Services, will leverage his deep knowledge of real estate data and technology to help customers with their data automation journey. Paige, Cherre’s new Director of Sales Development and Senior Sales Director, will leverage her technology sales experience to grow the business development team’s capabilities and support Cherre’s growth targets.

