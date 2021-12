Xiaomi surprised everyone by launching the POCO M4 Pro 5G in Europe with a stunning price tag. Initially, the new budget phone was available for just €199 and its specifications made it a real best-buy for that price range. But when you are looking for a new phone, it is always recommended to look at older phones with the same street prices since you can find a lot of other discounts. That is the reason why we decided to write a comparison between POCO M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 5G: you could find all of them for less than €200, but a lot of people are wondering which one is the best. We hope this comparison will clear your ideas in regards.

