ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Preview: UFC Fight Night 199 Prelims

By Tom Feely
Sherdog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the depth for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s final event of 2021 was saved for the main card, but the UFC Fight Night 199 prelims still represent a solid arrangement of eight bouts. Gerald Meerschaert looks to cap off a strong year in the featured slot, as he takes on...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Jake Paul on facing Tyron Woodley again, future as a boxer: 'I could become the next Muhammad Ali'

With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raquel Pennington
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Deron Winn
Person
Macy Chiasson
Person
Gerald Meerschaert
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
The Independent

Dustin Poirier agrees to January fight with Nate Diaz just days after failing to win UFC lightweight title

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have verbally agreed to fight one another in the coming weeks, exchanging words on Twitter just days after Poirier failed to win the UFC lightweight title.The “Diamond” was defeated by 155lbs champion Charles Oliveira in the third round of Saturday’s main event at UFC 269, tapping out to a rear naked choke – the same hold to which the American submitted in 2019, when he failed to dethrone then-title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov.Poirier, 32, entered his bout with Nurmagomedov as interim lightweight champion, an accolade that still marks the high point of the southpaw’s career...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul warned ‘crazy’ clause could backfire in Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American this Saturday.“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prelims#Ufc Fight Night#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Daukaus
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC 269 ‘Fight Motion’ features Julianna Pena’s legendary upset, Charles Oliveira triumph

UFC 269 might go down as the best event of a 2021 slate that included some of the most memorable fights and finishes in MMA history. The latest edition of “Fight Motion” includes detailed footage of Julianna Pena’s historic upset of all-time great champion Amanda Nunes, plus Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier that silenced any questions about who is the true king of the UFC’s lightweight division.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Reuniting?

Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
WWE
Sherdog

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier Moved from UFC 270 to UFC 271

A pivotal bout between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier is getting a new date. According to ESPN, Brunson vs. Cannonier has shifted from UFC 270 on Jan. 22 to UFC 271 on Feb. 12. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houson and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The bout was moved because the promotion wanted to have it on the same card as the Adesanya-Whittaker title bout, per the report.
UFC
Sherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Chris Daukaus

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Chris Daukaus moseyed up to his moment in the sun...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherdog

Rivalries: Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao, for the first time as a professional, finds himself teetering on the brink of irrelevance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 39-year-old Brazilian will attempt to snap out of a troubling tailspin when he confronts Ricky Simon in a UFC Fight Night 199 bantamweight showcase on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Assuncao enters the cage on a three-fight losing streak. He last appeared at UFC 250, where he was on the receiving end of a savage one-punch knockout from Cody Garbrandt on June 6, 2020. The setback dropped his UFC record to 11-5.
UFC
Sherdog

UFC to Return to Brazil on May 7 in Rio de Janeiro

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After over two years away, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will finally be staging an event in Brazil. On March 14, 2020, the...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul says he suffers from memory loss and slurred speech as boxing venture continues

Jake Paul has said his boxing career has led him to suffer from memory loss and slurred speech, exacerbating problems that might have begun during his time playing American football.The YouTube star is 4-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren. In his most recent bout, in August, the 24-year-old beat former UFC champion Tyron Woodley via split decision, and Paul will rematch the 39-year-old this Saturday – after original opponent Tommy Fury withdrew.The American will continue fighting despite concerns around his health, he told...
FOOTBALL
Sherdog

One Championship: Winter Warriors 2 | Preview and Predictions

Keith Shillan previews the upcoming One: Winter Warriors 2 which features several pivotal bouts. The headline slot is taken by a flyweight title eliminator between contender Danny Kingad and former champion Kairat Akhmetov. TIMESTAMPS:. (01:17) Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paulus Lumihi. (04:21) Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev. (06:52) Zebaztian Kadestam...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Angela Lee Teases Return in Early 2022

It’s been a while since fans last saw Angela Lee competing in One Championship. Lee (10-2, 10-2 One) took some time on maternity leave as she became the mother of her beautiful daughter, Eva Marie. Still, the current One atomweight titleholder kept a close eye on her division as the atomweight grand prix played out. After the dust settled and the tournament ended, Stamp Fairtex emerged as the winner and earned a chance to face “Unstoppable” in a championship clash in 2022. While talking with Sherdog, Lee commented on the performance of her next opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Prime Picks: UFC Fight Night 199 ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Even though the monumental UFC 269 gala could have served as the year-end extravaganza, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has one more round in the chamber to close out 2021. A fairly decent, chock-full-of-action UFC Fight Night offering—one crammed with interesting divisional matchups and fun style clashes—will wrap up the Las Vegas-based promotion’s year on Saturday at the UFC Apex. The UFC Fight Night 199 edition of Prime Picks will bring plus money in three of four options, while a prop recently at even money rounds out what could be a profitable night of fights.
UFC
Sherdog

UFC Denies Reports That Athletes Must Cover Costs for Pre-Fight COVID-19 Testing

While the UFC has updated its COVID-19 protocol, the promotion won’t be requiring its athletes to cover the cost of pre-fight testing as was recently reported. In a memo sent out to fighters, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell revealed that the organization will no longer provide at-home testing kits as they did earlier in the pandemic. Instead, athletes will have the freedom to handle their own testing with the promotion reimbursing them for the expense. To be reimbursed, a copy of the receipt and a test result must be submitted to the UFC medical coordinator.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy