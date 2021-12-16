ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing Globally to Build an International Portfolio

 1 day ago

The key to wise investing lies in your ability to minimize risks while maximizing the returns successfully. It also requires that the diversification of your portfolio involves some stable securities that are balanced by rapidly-developing assets. With a proper asset mix, you have an excellent chance of making more...

#Mutual Funds#Investment#Investing#Currency#Global Markets#Direct Investments
4 Decision-Making Frameworks in Investing

In investing, how you think and make decisions can mean the difference between failure and success. You don’t always have all the information necessary to make the right choice. Therefore, you need frameworks to help you weigh your decisions carefully. With frameworks, you base your decisions on strategy instead...
4 Biases in the Investing Space and How to Combat Them

Certain investment biases come from different sources and occur for different reasons. While discipline and patience positively impact the investing journey, biases can be an investor’s worst enemy. Here are four common biases in the investing space you should know about and how you can combat each one of...
rebusinessonline.com

AXA Investment Managers Acquires $2B U.S. Industrial Portfolio

GREENWICH, CONN. — AXA Investment Managers Alternatives has acquired a 23-property portfolio of industrial assets from Dermody Properties Industrial Fund II for $1.2 billion. The company is also under contract to acquire nine industrial properties currently under development by Dermody for $850 million upon completion in 2022 and 2023.
A Brief Beginner's Guide to Equity Investment

Entering the equity market can be an exciting yet challenging venture. The stock market can look like a complicated place for those outside the industry. But once you grasp the rules of investment and the conditions the stock market runs on, you have the opportunity to grow your wealth. Before...
CoinShares Joins Hands with Scalable Capital

Europe’s prominent digital asset investment firm, CoinShares announced a collaboration with Scalable Capital, a leading digital wealth manager and one of the fastest-growing neo brokers in Europe, today. As a result of the partnership, customers of Scalable Capital can now invest in crypto ETPs alongside ETFs and shares. Scalable...
Crypto Startup Ramp Raises $53 Million

The crypto payment solutions platform, Ramp recently secured $53 million in the Series A funding round to expand its product development. While the demand for crypto assets has increased during the last few months, payments companies have ramped up their efforts to introduce innovative solutions for a seamless crypto payment experience.
intralinks.com

Global Private Market Investing: New Directions for GPs

Which strategies, sectors and regions are delivering competitive returns? Where will private equity (PE) firms look next? While PE continues its march alongside bullish U.S. equities, high valuations, regulatory changes, SPACs and the impacts of disruptive technologies, how are credit, private equity and Real Estate investors positioning private capital portfolios for growth? Our private markets session assesses the value and threat posed by surging inflow, the increasing preference for co-investment as well as perspective on how the asset class is repositioning itself.
aithority.com

5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio With Monarch Investment Group

Multi-family apartment communities throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest. 5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Monarch Investment Group, an acquisition and management firm of multi-family apartments spanning the country from Arizona to Michigan, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Monarch properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Monarch Investment Group seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Monarch Investment Group as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings, while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Monarch Investment Group tenants and communities.
Entrepreneur

Mumbai Angels Aims to Build a Portfolio of 500 Companies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mumbai Angels is a sector agnostic, process-driven, algorithm-based early-stage investment platform. The company is looking to minimize personal bias and operate at scale through the algorithm by assigning a probability to possible factors that the partners have seen play out as either success enhancing or inhibitors.
Finvasia Acquires Social Trading Platform ZuluTrade

Finvasia, a financial services holding company, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a major social trading network, ZuluTrade to increase its share in the investment market. “At Finvasia, we value creativity and innovation,” Tajinder Singh, Co-Founder and CEO at Finvasia, said. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem that...
B2Broker Expands Presence in Europe through CySEC-Regulated B2Prime

A prominent technology and liquidity provider within the foreign exchange (FX), CFDs and digital currency industries, B2Broker has announced today that it has expanded its international reach through the establishment of a strong presence in the strictly regulated FX/CFDs market of EU through B2Prime. Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and...
Reactive Markets Integrates Tradefeedr’s Analytics Solution

Reactive Markets, which provides cross-asset trading and price streaming network, announced on Monday about its strategic partnership with Tradefeedr, an independent data and analytics provider. Reactive Markets has already integrated the services of Tradefeedr into Switchboard, which is its liquidity network for both forex and cryptocurrencies. The partnership will particularly...
MonFX Gains CMS License from Singapore Regulator

Singapore-based MonFX, a commercial foreign exchange (forex) services firm, announced on Monday that it has received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). “This marks a significant milestone for MonFX, and we are delighted to be able to offer these additional FX services to...
