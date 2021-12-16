ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

4 Decision-Making Frameworks in Investing

financemagnates.com
 1 day ago

In investing, how you think and make decisions can mean the difference between failure and success. You don’t always have all the information necessary to make the right choice. Therefore, you need frameworks to help you weigh your decisions carefully. With frameworks, you base your decisions on strategy...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

G2 Launches Investor Solutions For Stronger Due Diligence, Smarter Investment Decisions

First-party insights showcase B2B software momentum, competitive analysis and customer sentiment to inform global investments. G2, the software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, announced G2 Investor Solutions. The product enables investors and consulting firms to interpret the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, forecast trends, and use G2’s real time, proprietary data to make the right investment decisions.
SOFTWARE
financemagnates.com

Bitwise Introduces NFT Index Fund

One of the leading crypto index fund managers in the world, Bitwise Asset Management, announced yesterday that it has launched Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Index Fund. Through the NFT Index Fund, accredited investors will have access to some of the world’s biggest non-fungible tokens and art collections. The NFT market...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

4 Biases in the Investing Space and How to Combat Them

Certain investment biases come from different sources and occur for different reasons. While discipline and patience positively impact the investing journey, biases can be an investor’s worst enemy. Here are four common biases in the investing space you should know about and how you can combat each one of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frameworks#Investment Decisions#Investing#Fomo
financemagnates.com

Investing Globally to Build an International Portfolio

The key to wise investing lies in your ability to minimize risks while maximizing the returns successfully. It also requires that the diversification of your portfolio involves some stable securities that are balanced by rapidly-developing assets. With a proper asset mix, you have an excellent chance of making more money...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

A Brief Beginner's Guide to Equity Investment

Entering the equity market can be an exciting yet challenging venture. The stock market can look like a complicated place for those outside the industry. But once you grasp the rules of investment and the conditions the stock market runs on, you have the opportunity to grow your wealth. Before...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

GIBX Swap: Providing Certainty for the Future

What many thought to be just another craze which would eventually blow over is now an unbelievable ecosystem in which opportunity blooms in every corner. In fact, NFTs, alongside with the Metaverse, are on their way to revolutionize the financial world in many ways. But regardless of whether you have...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
FireEngineering.com

Fireground Strategies: Strategic Decision-Making

1 Hour. — A certificate of attendance will be offered. This webcast will cover the decisions that need to be made regarding fire scene strategy determination based on the arrival and/or forecasted conditions. Strategy selection considerations, strategy modification cues, and offensive-to-defensive/defensive-to-offensive strategic transition will be a focus of discussion. Situational fire topics will be discussed and highlighted by case studies and lessons learned from past incidents. Areas of focus will include below-grade fires, attached and closely spaced buildings, cockloft fires, exposure issues, and large area buildings. Students will also learn about recognizing when an exterior strategic opportunity presents itself, precipitating a transitional strategy as the initial fireground action.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
financemagnates.com

Reactive Markets Integrates Tradefeedr’s Analytics Solution

Reactive Markets, which provides cross-asset trading and price streaming network, announced on Monday about its strategic partnership with Tradefeedr, an independent data and analytics provider. Reactive Markets has already integrated the services of Tradefeedr into Switchboard, which is its liquidity network for both forex and cryptocurrencies. The partnership will particularly...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

MonFX Gains CMS License from Singapore Regulator

Singapore-based MonFX, a commercial foreign exchange (forex) services firm, announced on Monday that it has received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). “This marks a significant milestone for MonFX, and we are delighted to be able to offer these additional FX services to...
MARKETS
High Point Enterprise

Are You Making the Right Technology Investments?

There’s a reason they call it the cloud journey. As the industry experience with cloud matures, it’s increasingly evident that while the public cloud delivers benefits early in a company’s journey, managing costs becomes increasingly difficult as a company scales and its growth slows. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and DXC Technology have partnered to deliver proven Hybrid Cloud, private cloud, and multicloud solutions to expedite digital transformation early in the cloud journey and at scale. Together, we can integrate public clouds, private clouds, and legacy IT to overcome the most common cloud challenges and ensure that you make the best technology investments for your business.
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

CoinShares Joins Hands with Scalable Capital

Europe’s prominent digital asset investment firm, CoinShares announced a collaboration with Scalable Capital, a leading digital wealth manager and one of the fastest-growing neo brokers in Europe, today. As a result of the partnership, customers of Scalable Capital can now invest in crypto ETPs alongside ETFs and shares. Scalable...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Deutsche Börse Acquires Majority Stake in Crypto Finance

Deutsche Borse Group, a major German stock exchange operator, announced that it acquired a majority stake of Crypto Finance, a FINMA-regulated digital asset firm that offers asset management, brokerage and storage infrastructure as well as tokenisation solutions. Also, the two firms signed the agreement in June and closed the deal on December 15, 2021.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

How Fundamental Analysis Differs From Technical Analysis

Fundamental analysis evaluates the intrinsic value of a security by looking at company information and economic factors. Technical analysis looks at the price movement of an asset using charts and trading tools. As a trader, how do you go about your trading journey? Do you rely on trading tools and...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Finvasia Acquires Social Trading Platform ZuluTrade

Finvasia, a financial services holding company, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a major social trading network, ZuluTrade to increase its share in the investment market. “At Finvasia, we value creativity and innovation,” Tajinder Singh, Co-Founder and CEO at Finvasia, said. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem that...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

A First Look at Cardano-Based Decentralized Exchange DOEX’s Platform

Competition heats up to become the most prominent decentralized exchange on Cardano and several projects vie for the crown. Do.Exchange (DOEX) presents a compelling AMM-based DEX trading terminal catering to both novice and experienced crypto traders. One cannot underestimate the first-mover advantage in this segment. Cardano's DEX Landscape Expands. Seeing...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy