4 Decision-Making Frameworks in Investing

There’s a reason they call it the cloud journey. As the industry experience with cloud matures, it’s increasingly evident that while the public cloud delivers benefits early in a company’s journey, managing costs becomes increasingly difficult as a company scales and its growth slows. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and DXC Technology have partnered to deliver proven Hybrid Cloud, private cloud, and multicloud solutions to expedite digital transformation early in the cloud journey and at scale. Together, we can integrate public clouds, private clouds, and legacy IT to overcome the most common cloud challenges and ensure that you make the best technology investments for your business.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO