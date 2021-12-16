ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Late Night Funny #1

 1 day ago

Late night was aflutter on Tuesday with the revelations that the Fox News commentators Brian Kilmeade, Sean...

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public. “It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”
Seth Meyers: Fox News hosts on 6 January ‘all knew how dangerous this situation was’

Seth Meyers tore into Fox News hosts on Wednesday evening for frantic text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the 6 January attack on the Capitol. As revealed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection on Monday, hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Sean Hannity each pleaded with Meadows to get Donald Trump to stop the attack – concern at odds with their public support of the riot.
