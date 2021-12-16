ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Super Typhoon Rai makes landfall in the Philippines

Victoria Advocate
 1 day ago

Super Typhoon Rai makes landfall in...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Outsider.com

Powerful Typhoon Threatens Philippines as Thousands Flee Their Homes

Mother Nature is angry this week as natural disasters continue to strike areas of the U.S. For now, the American Midwest combats and endures destruction left by dozens of tornadoes, flash floods, and even earthquakes. Simultaneously, the Philippines face a natural disaster of their own as a powerful typhoon threatens to strike. Already, thousands have been forced to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Five Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Star

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
WDBO

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages.  Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles. 
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummelling central Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year, has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country, with one death reported so far, authorities said. Rai, which at one point intensified into a category...
ENVIRONMENT
985theriver.com

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummelling central Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year, has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country, with one death reported so far, authorities said. Rai, which at one point intensified into a category...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummelling central Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year, has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country, with one death reported so far, authorities said. Rai, which at one point intensified into a category...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Typhoon Rai batters Philippines leaving trail of destruction

ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A popular tourist island is among areas left devastated after a powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, officials say. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao on Thursday, bringing winds of about 195km/h (120mph) and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has levelled homes on islands...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Super Typhoon "Rai" hits the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction

Typhoon "Rai" -- known locally as Odette -- reached Super Typhoon intensity on December 16, 2021, just before it made landfall on the popular tourist island of Siargao, Philippines with maximum sustained winds around 195 km/h (120 mph).1 Rai is the 6th super typhoon of the year and one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines. At least 12 people have been killed.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued to safety in a tub

A one-month-old baby was taken to safety in a laundry tub by emergency workers through raging floodwaters as super typhoon Rail wreaked havoc in the Philippines, leaving three people dead and several displaced.As winds and continuous downpour lashed the island nations, coastguards in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro were seen rescuing the baby as they waded through chest-deep waters. Two rescuers shielded the baby from rain and winds with an umbrella.Search and rescue operations are underway after the typhoon barreled through the island as a Category 5 storm and weakened to Category 3 on Thursday.Social media images...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 215 (133 mph) as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea,...
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Super Typhoon Rai plows through the Philippines

The quieter-than-usual 2021 Northwest Pacific typhoon season saved its worst for last, with the final storm of the year, Super Typhoon Rai, a beast. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Rai made landfall at 5:30Z (1:30 p.m. local time) December 16 on Siargao Island in the southeastern Philippines.
ENVIRONMENT

