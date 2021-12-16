Super Typhoon Rai makes landfall in the Philippines

A one-month-old baby was taken to safety in a laundry tub by emergency workers through raging floodwaters as super typhoon Rail wreaked havoc in the Philippines, leaving three people dead and several displaced.As winds and continuous downpour lashed the island nations, coastguards in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro were seen rescuing the baby as they waded through chest-deep waters. Two rescuers shielded the baby from rain and winds with an umbrella.Search and rescue operations are underway after the typhoon barreled through the island as a Category 5 storm and weakened to Category 3 on Thursday.Social media images...

