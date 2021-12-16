ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Cool Modern Outdoor Water Fountains

furniturefashion.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s so close, we can taste it, see it, hear it… and, somewhat unfortunately, feel it. Have you considered adding a modern outdoor water fountain to your garden?. We hope you like our recommendations! Just so you know, we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links...

furniturefashion.com

furniturefashion.com

Different Outdoor Ideas For Your Patio or Deck

Decorating your outdoor space can seem like a difficult task, but it’s really only as tough as you make it. Starting by considering what you want to get out of the space is the first step to understanding what you should put into it. We're an affiliate. We hope...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Modern South African House With Both Ocean And Mountain Views

The beautiful South African landscape is a major part of the architecture of this region. The houses built here are designed to take advantage of the views. A recent example is the residence built by studio Malan Vorster in Cape Town. The house sits on a 720 square meter site...
WORLD
Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
HOME & GARDEN
furniturefashion.com

Contemporary Accent Tables – 10 Cool Ideas and Pictures

Living rooms, bedrooms, foyers and home offices – all of these spaces call for function and style. And they all call for accents to bring out their own sense of style and character. Balance out large furniture and complete a room with smaller pieces. When it comes to contemporary...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Harvest Your Own Garden Without A Yard Using This Indoor Growing Kit — Save 53% Today Only!

Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals ahead of the holiday this year. On top of dropping prices of some great Christmas gifting items including, AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, and more, Amazon is offering 53% off the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light. This drops the price from the regular retail price of $429.95 to $199.99. If you’re not ready to commit to something this large, Amazon is also offering a 47% price reduction on the more compact AeroGarden Harvest With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit. This discount brings the price down from its original cost of...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This Cool, Compact Grill Is Perfect for Anyone With a Small Outdoor Space (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you think about gifts for grillers, there are a few usual suspects that come to mind. You could always opt for grilling tools or an apron for someone who needs the essentials, while spices and rubs would be a great idea for anyone who likes to experiment with flavor. But if you’re looking to wow any griller, from novice to pro, we have a gift idea that’s really going to impress them: the Fire & Flavor FFG3 Hero Grill System. This portable, compact grill will be a hit with anyone who has limited outdoor space, likes to camp, or just appreciates a cool gadget. And as an added treat, it’s on sale right now for 20 percent off, with an added 10 percent when you use the code GIVE, only at Macy’s!
SHOPPING
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

13 quick tips for cleaning your house

This week, I want to share with you my tips for using what you probably already have in your kitchen – and not necessarily in your cleaning cupboard either – to get everything sparkling. I’m a huge fan of finding exactly the right product for each task, but sometimes it’s best to act quickly rather than wait until you have time to pop to the shops. One of my favourite sayings is never let the perfect get in the way of the good, and this is certainly true when it comes to cleaning your house – so I hope you find these quick-and-not-so-dirty tips useful.
HOME & GARDEN
thegolfnewsnet.com

Revo’s revival: Performance sunglasses for the modern outdoor enthusiast (including golfers)

For people a little bit older than I am -- and I'm pressing 40 -- the brand Revo invokes a certain image of cool. Revo became popular in the 1980s and '90s for offering sunglasses with the the right mix of modern style and performance characteristics that made them a must-have for active people. From professional athletes to movie stars to other high-profile people of that era, Revo was a trusted brand.
APPAREL
desiretoinspire.net

Ancient modern

A modern villa in Florida filled with antique materials and collected objects. The villa is frequently used for large events and gatherings and our goal was to create an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a refined yet relaxed aesthetic, a place where one would be equally as comfortable in a gown as barefoot. I love the natural colour palette, casual and somewhat tropical vibe. I’d love to do something like this in a hacienda in Mexico 🙂 Architect: John Lamb with all Interior Architecture by Lauren Liess & Co, Builder: Adam Baker.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

Hästens Installs a Huge, Round Bed in an Iconic Modern House

Earlier this year, Carl Larsson, partner of the historic Swedish bed company Hästens, visited the striking Doolittle House in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. His friends, an entrepreneur and interior designer from Los Angeles, had recently moved into the futuristic structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Kendricks Bang Kellogg in the 1980s for the artists Bev and John Doolittle, and they wanted to preserve as much of the home’s original essence as possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
furniturefashion.com

Ultimate Guide to Chiavari Cushions and Accessories

Nothing screams extravaganza with the flair of the classic seating additions that are eccentric to give your interior a hint of royalty and luxury comfort like the extravagant Chiavari chair cushions. We're an affiliate. We hope you like our recommendations! Just so you know, we may collect a share of...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

23 Barn Door Ideas That Put a Modern Twist on the Classic Style

Barn doors may seem like the kind of thing that only belongs in farmhouses, country homes, and other similarly rustic abodes. But, barn doors are a lot more versatile than their reputation might suggest. For starters, they slide open and shut, so they tend to be more space-efficient than traditional...
HOME & GARDEN
amazinginteriordesign.com

How To Upgrade Your Home With A Modern Conservatory

Conservatories aim to provide extra space for your existing home. They can be connected to your home or can be stand-alone. Are you finding it challenging to regulate the temperature in your old conservatory? Do you feel that your conservatory or existing home has lost its character or is outdated?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 Bedroom Lighting Ideas

Bedroom lighting is often overlooked. These lighting ideas provide the visibility you need from dawn to dusk. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
Robb Report

This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

