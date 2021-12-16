ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
 1 day ago
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) gained 34.1% to settle at $12.58 on Wednesday.
  • CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) climbed 33.9% to close at $195.50 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Entegris for $6.5 billion in cash and stock.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares jumped 26.4% to settle at $6.95 on Wednesday after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $11 price target.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 23.8% to close at $6.70.
  • Regional Health Props, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $1.25 per share.
  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) rose 23.1% to settle at $2.99 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) jumped 22.4% to close at $3.01.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 19.2% to settle at $4.97. Mesoblast shares dropped around 28% on Tuesday after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BSN) gained 19.1% to close at $10.68.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) jumped 18.2% to settle at $3.97.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) surged 17.4% to close at $4.11. Ensysce Biosciences said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 16.6% to close at $9.42.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) jumped 16.3% to close at $12.34 after the company announced the initiation of its IMPAHCT Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial of AV-101 In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 16.2% to settle at $6.40.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 16.1% to close at $20.81. Conn's Board of Directors authorized a repurchase program of $150 million of its outstanding stock.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) surged 16% to settle at $20.36.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) gained 15.7% to close at $8.97.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) jumped 13.7% to close at $3.65.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) gained 12.9% to close at $15.24 after declining 26% on Tuesday.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 12.1% to close at $51.62 after the company announced new preclinical data demonstrating the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 11.9% to close at $1.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 11.7% to close at $2.78 after the company said it was awarded U.S. General Services Administration contract to distribute personal emergency response systems to Federal, State and Local government purchasers.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) climbed 10.5% to close at $144.34.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) climbed 10.4% to close at $275.28 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 9.2% to close at $1.67 after declining over 4% on Tuesday..
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) gained 7.4% to close at $2.90 after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Galera Therapeutics shares jumped around 96% on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.

Losers

  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 31.9% to close at $6.82 on Wednesday.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) fell 28.2% to settle at $1.81. The company earlier announced the completion of its first purchase of spot Bitcoin miners worth $7 million.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares declined 27.2% to close at $1.90 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY22 guidance.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 25.5% to close at $11.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares dipped 25.3% to close at $0.6501 on Wednesday after the company announced tilsotolimod updates. The company said no further enrollment in ILLUMINATE-206 trial is planned at this point.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 21.3% to close at $7.68. LianBio reported a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) fell 17.9% to close at $6.25.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 15.9% to close at $2.59 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 15.5% to close at $2.45. Barclays maintained LogicBio Therapeutics with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $8.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) shares fell 15.3% to close at $41.14 after the company reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell 15% to close at $27.62.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 13.3% to close at $10.87.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares fell 12.9% to close at $1.55. MIND Technology shares gained 30% on Tuesday after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 12.5% to close at $6.35 after Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $50 to $9. Adagio Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Tuesday after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 12.4% to close at $54.90.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) dropped 11.4% to close at $69.20. Cerence’s board promoted Dr. Stefan Ortmanns to Chief Executive Officer and Director.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) fell 11% to close at $40.88 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 14.2% year-over-year to $1.69 billion, comprised of 7.4% organic growth and 6.8% from acquisition.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 10.7% to close at $248.56. BeiGene reported authorisation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) from the UK’s MHRA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia in Great Britain.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 7.1% to close at $19.71.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 6.9% to close at $3.50.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 5% to close at $46.97. I-Mab received IND approval for Phase 1 clinical trial of bispecific antibody TJ-CD4B in solid tumors in China.

