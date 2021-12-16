ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stocks Soar Ahead of ECB, BOE Meetings; BooHoo Cuts Guidance

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets traded sharply higher Thursday, with investors reacting positively to the Federal Reserve’s move to tackle inflation ahead of policy decisions by both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.8%...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks mixed post Fed and US data, BOE Hikes, ECB tweaks policy, Turkey cuts again

US stocks traded mixed as Wall Street abandoned mega-cap tech stocks as investors continue to digest the hawkish FOMC dot plots and another round of US data. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year and that some traders rotating back into cyclicals. Energy stocks outperformed given the strong rebound in crude prices, while financials remained attractive despite the flattening of the curve as trading volumes seem likely to remain elevated next year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

BoE hikes, ECB holds, Dollar extends losses: All clear for santa claus rally

The rally in currencies and equities continued on Thursday with the U.S. dollar extending lower. All of the major economic events this year are now behind us, clearing the way for a Santa Claus rally. Some may argue that the rally which typically runs from the last 5 days in December to the first 2 in January started early this year but barring any negative COVID-19 news, the current mood should extend into year-end. Many of our readers may find the price action in forex over the last 48 hours confusing as the USD weakened after the Federal Reserve projected 3 rate hikes next year and EUR strengthened after the European Central Bank said a rate hike in 2022 is very unlikely. U.S. data was mixed with the Philadelphia Fed index tumbling to 15.4 from 39 and jobless claims ticking up to 206K from 200K. Housing starts and building permits remained strong.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

World shares mixed after tech-led retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares fell on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Benchmarks declined in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai. U.S. shares dropped...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP recovers back to 0.8500 level as markets digest BoE, ECB policy decisions

EUR/GBP is back to just below the 0.8500 level from earlier near 0.8450 lows. Markets are digesting Thursday’s ECB and BoE rate decisions. EUR/GBP was under scrutiny to an unusual degree this Thursday given both the BoE and ECB set policy, though one of the rate decisions proved more consequential/of a market mover than the other. EUR/GBP dipped as low as 0.8450 after the BoE surprised markets with a 15bps rate hike, breaking to the south of this month’s prior triple bottom in the 0.8490 area in the process.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide as Central Banks' Hawkish Tilt Unnerves Markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's lows and...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

ECB 'Increasingly Likely' to Hit 2% Inflation Goal, Kazaks Says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS

