Florida Senator Rick Scott unleashing on President Biden as his approval rating sinks to a new low. Florida's former governor says the majority of Americans are not on board with Biden's agenda-especially over his handling of crime, gun violence and inflation. The latest ABC News polls shows more than two-thirds of Americans, or 69-percent, disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation and more than half, or 57-percent, disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery. The findings show Biden slightly above average in only one area with a slim majority or 53-percent giving thumbs up to his handling the pandemic.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO