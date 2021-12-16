ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares advance after Fed steps up stimulus pullback

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Courier News
 1 day ago

Stocks have climbed in Europe and Asia, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Europe#Paris#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Courier News

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:02 p.m. Eastern and is sitting just below the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80 points, or 0.2%, to 36,007 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.
STOCKS
Courier News

Big Tech companies sink, leading US indexes mostly lower

Technology companies led stocks mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 3:38 p.m. Eastern, erasing nearly all...
STOCKS
WNMT AM 650

Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON (Reuters) – The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the...
BUSINESS
Courier News

Big Tech companies sink, pushing Nasdaq composite down 2.5%

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates on the market. The declines came a day after the Federal Reserve said it's preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, erasing about half...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
Courier News

Major technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in early trading Friday, putting the Nasdaq on track for its third weekly drop in the last four. The tech-heavy index was down 1.2% in the early going, bringing its weekly drop to 4%. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which measures 30 blue-chip stocks, were both down 1%. European markets were lower, and Asian markets closed mostly lower overnight. After pushing the S&P 500 to a record high last week, investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to dial back stimulus and fight inflation.
STOCKS
CNBC

U.S. dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts from the ECB and Bank of England

The dollar index started the Asian session at 95.933. The euro held about steady at $1.13315 after touching the highest this month at $1.13605. The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Wall Street rises as Fed gears up for inflation fight

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and signaled three quarter-percentage-point interest rate...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

Stocks rose on Wall Street shortly after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

World shares turn positive after Fed tapering announcement

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global shares rose slightly on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March. The announcement paves the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022, as the Fed exits from policies enacted at the start of the global health crisis.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

World shares, bond yields rise after Fed meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global shares and bond yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year. The new economic projections forecast inflation will run at 2.6%...
BUSINESS
Courier News

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
CoinDesk

Fed Speeds Up Stimulus Withdrawal, and Bitcoin Jumps

The Fed will reduce its bond purchases by $30 billion every month to wind them down early next year, doubling from the current pace of withdrawal of $15 billion every month. Some crypto investors say the $120 billion-a-month program helped to bolster bitcoin’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy