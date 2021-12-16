ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Shares in EDF (PA:EDF) plunged on Thursday after the French power giant found faults at a nuclear power station and shut down another plant using the same kind of reactors, leading it to cut its core profit goal for this year. France's Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) said...

www.investing.com

Interesting Engineering

China Claims Its First Floating Nuclear Reactor Can Withstand Extreme Typhoons

A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
froggyweb.com

French, German ministers say nuclear power a difficult subject

PARIS (Reuters) – The French and German finance ministers, during the first visit of new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to Paris, said talks about the role of nuclear energy in European power markets will be difficult, even if they agreed on most other issues. France, which will take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Protesters Denounce French Push to Label Nuclear as Sustainable Energy

PARIS (Reuters) - Demonstrators unfurled a banner declaring "Gas & nuclear are not green" outside France's foreign ministry on Tuesday in protest at a government drive to label nuclear energy and fossil gas as sectors for climate-friendly investment. One of the about 20 protesters, wearing a mask of President Emmanuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enr.com

China Tops Out Dome on Reactor in Nuclear Power Expansion Push

Marking a construction milestone for the Zhangzhou nuclear power plant in China’s Fujian province, the inner dome of the facility’s first reactor unit was recently lifted into place and installed. The dome, key to containing radioactive substances, topped the first of two reactor units under construction at the plant, which is owned by China National Nuclear Corp. Unit 1 will now transition to the installation phase. Both units are Hualong One reactor models, China’s third-generation pressurized-water reactor technology. Each unit can generate approximately 10 billion KWh of electricity annually to meet the demands of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. Zhangzhou Unit 1 is among 18 reactors being built in China, which has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other country, according to the World Nuclear Association. Units 1 and 2 are set to begin operation in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

3rd nuclear reactor at Ikata to resume its operations

The nuclear power plant was shut over safety concerns and a pending court order,`. After two long years, Japan got a green signal to start its nuclear reactors on Thursday which was shut due to regular safety checks and a court order. The number 3 nuclear reactor at Ikata nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GE Hitachi Nuclear to build small reactor in Canada

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, an alliance between General Electric Co (GE.N) and Japan's Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) will build a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) (ONPWG.UL), the Canadian utility said on Friday. OPG will deploy the SMR at its site in...
WORLD
Reuters

Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) is expecting initial bids on Friday for the wind farm development unit it is looking to sell as it focuses on returning its core business to profitability, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. A deal could be worth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France's Beaune: fishing row with Britain still not resolved

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said France was still missing...
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen Science Coalition Cuts Through the 'Hydrogen Hype'

Hydrogen plays many important roles in our lives. The biggest use is for fertilizer, but it is also used in petroleum refining, glassmaking, electronics manufacturing, and making methanol. We need a lot of it: production in 2018 was 60 million metric tons. Over 70% of hydrogen is classified as "grey" and made from natural gas, while 27% of it is made from coal and is classified as "brown." According to the International Energy Agency, all hydrogen production releases about 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year—9.3 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Eni sets sights on Polish offshore wind business

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni has extended an agreement with investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to develop offshore wind in Poland, the companies said. In a joint statement on Wednesday, Eni and CIP said they would apply for seabed permits to take part in auctions Poland is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Middle East Oil Giants Are Battling For Hydrogen Supremacy

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the charge for hydrogen in the Middle East. With both countries making announcement after announcement of new hydrogen projects, it’s clear that they are looking to beat Europe to become the largest producers of the fuel. Oman is also hoping to become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Denmark bets on North Sea carbon capture to hit climate goals

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denmark will allocate 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.43 billion) towards carbon capture and storage subsidies over the coming decade in a move to reach one of the world's most ambitious climate targets, its government said on Tuesday. Last year, the Nordic country banned oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Saudi Oil Minister Says Global Production Could Plunge 30% This Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said global oil production could drop 30% by the end of the decade due to falling investment in fossil fuels. “We’re heading toward a phase that could be dangerous if there’s not enough spending on energy,” Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said in Riyadh. The result could be an “energy crisis,” he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Minister says Italy has best gas reserves in EU

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's energy transition minister said on Tuesday that the country was better position in terms of gas supplies this winter than its northern European Union partners. The European Commission is studying introducing a system for EU countries to jointly buy gas on a voluntary basis to form strategic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

New power players: Some early successes by small modular reactors

Over the past several months, progress has been reported with so-called small modular reactors (SMRs). Many energy analysts believe SMRs represent the future of nuclear power given they are smaller and more manageable with lower capital requirements. On June 2, TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced plans to advance their SMR project in Wyoming. The project is notable because of its backers: TerraPower was founded by Bill Gates, and PacificCorp is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. The project will consist of a 345-megawatt reactor joined with a molten-salt-based energy storage system providing peak output of 500 megawatts. It is expected to cost $1 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Billionaire Adani’s disputed mine shows ditching coal isn’t easy

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Proposed in 2010 and stalled by legal challenges, financing setbacks and a sustained campaign from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

