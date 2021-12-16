ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone business growth slipped in December as omicron rose

CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro zone business growth has slowed more than expected this month. Renewed restrictions imposed to curb the omicron coronavirus variant are curtailing the recovery in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday. Europe is facing a fourth wave of infections. Euro zone business growth has slowed...

www.cnbc.com

Reuters

Euro zone yields fall as markets digest ECB moves

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields slipped back on Friday as markets assessed the reduction of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank as being roughly in line with expectations. Borrowing costs shot up on Thursday after Britain jolted traders by becoming the first G7 economy to hike...
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
kfgo.com

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
kfgo.com

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
Shore News Network

Euro zone trade surplus smaller than expected in Oct

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone’s trade surplus with the rest of the world was much smaller than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as the bloc’s trade deficit in energy surged on higher gas and oil prices. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the...
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
AFP

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
The Independent

Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other central banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices.The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the earlier delta variant. On top of that, persistent shortages of parts and raw materials also are contributing to a late-year slowdown of the recovery in the 19...
Reuters

COVID curbs freeze Germany's private sector growth in December - PMI

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Growth in German private sector activity evaporated in December as restrictions to break an aggressive fourth wave of coronavirus infections hit the services sector in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. IHS Markit's flash composite purchasing managers' index fell to 50.0, an 18-month...
The Independent

Economic growth slows to 10-month low as Omicron makes customers stay home

Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...
International Business Times

European Stocks Rally On Inflation-fighting Shift

European stock markets rallied Thursday after the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank laid out inflation-fighting plans and the Bank of England hiked interest rates from a record low. Asian equities also leapt after the Fed plotted a more hawkish path by speeding up the taper of its pandemic...
Reuters

European shares rally as ECB promises support

(Reuters) -European shares had their best day in more than a week on Thursday, led by gains in banks and miners after the European Central Bank promised continued support to the economy, still choosing to incrementally withdraw stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2%, while the euro zone index...
