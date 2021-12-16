ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week

 1 day ago
People sit at an outside restaurant area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, at Covent Garden in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May, amid a surge in numbers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, data showed on Thursday.

The average number of seated diners in the week to Dec. 13 was 102% of its level in the equivalent week of 2019, down by 3 percentage points on a week earlier, according to weekly data from OpenTable published by the Office for National Statistics.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

