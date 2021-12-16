ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sao Paulo, Palmeiras in contact with Aston Villa striker Wesley

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa striker Wesley is being linked with a return home to Brazil. Currently on-loan with Club Brugge, Wesley is frustrated over the lack of regular action he's seen under...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Clement
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Sao Paulo#Club Brugge Wesley#Belgian#The Champions League#Brazilian#Brasileiro#Tribal Football
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi finds Daniel Alves positives in Maradona Cup defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi was happy with Daniel Alves' performance in their Maradona Cup defeat to Boca Juniors. Xavi named a largely inexperienced side for the game in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of Dani Alves, who made his second debut for the club after re-signing last month. Alves impressed and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba out for two months

Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set for two months on the sidelines. The Aston Villa star is dealing with a serious knee injury. He is set to miss the African Cup of Nations, while he will not be present for his club during the entire Christmas and New Year period.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Leicester v Tottenham postponed

Leicester City's home Premier League game with Tottenham on Thursday has been postponed. The match, scheduled to kick off at 19:30 GMT, becomes the fourth top-flight game to be cancelled in the past week. The Premier League said it took the decision because of "an increase in positive covid cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich sign Chinese goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang

Bayern Munich have signed Chinese goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang. The 18 year-old joins Bayern from Wuhan Three Towns in China. He has signed a deal to 2025. Liu said, "I am very happy. It feels like a dream. I've been working towards such an opportunity for ten years. “My family and...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta coy on Aubameyang return: We'll discuss in near future...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's status will be discussed soon. The Gabon international was stripped of the captaincy and made unavailable for selection for Wednesday's win over West Ham United. The Gunners more than survived without Aubameyang, winning 2-0 to take fourth-place on the table. Asked whether...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton defender Salisu rejects Ghana call-up

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is set to reject a call-up from Ghana. The African nation are preparing for the African Cup of Nations in January and February. Per GhannaSoccerNet.com, Salisu is not accepting a call up from the Black Stars, which is a continuation of his opinion since April. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa v Burnley - Match preview

Impressive though the start to his Villa reign has been, Steven Gerrard remains a long way from satisfied. Less than an hour after the final whistle had blown on Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich, the 41-year-old was already switching the focus to tomorrow’s visit of Burnley. Gerrard’s decision,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy