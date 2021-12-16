ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea hire Pastorello to find Serie A club for Sarr

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea defender Malang Sarr is closing on a January move to Serie A. Tuttosport says agent Federico Pastorello has been given a mandate to negotiate with Italian clubs on behalf...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel won't rule out buying Chilwell replacement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won't rule out buying a new wing-back. With Ben Chilwell injured for the foreseeable future, Chelsea may be forced into the transfer market in January to bring in cover at left wing-back according to Tuchel. "First, we must be sure what we do with Ben," Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona watching Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is being linked with Barcelona. The Holland U21 international is currently impressing on-loan in the Championship with Coventry City. Football Insider says Barca scouts have been watching Maatsen this season, though it isn't stated whether the interest has continued since Ronald Koeman's sacking. Maatsen has a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Molineux on Sunday afternoon to face Wolves in the Premier League. It's the final league encounter for both sides before Christmas and they'll both be wanting to give their fans the perfect festive gift. Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Lage will be hoping for more fortune in front...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi finds Daniel Alves positives in Maradona Cup defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi was happy with Daniel Alves' performance in their Maradona Cup defeat to Boca Juniors. Xavi named a largely inexperienced side for the game in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of Dani Alves, who made his second debut for the club after re-signing last month. Alves impressed and...
SOCCER

