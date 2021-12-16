Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger responds (strongly) to PSG rumours

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO