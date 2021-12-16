ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger responds (strongly) to PSG rumours

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has dismissed talk of a move to PSG. It's been suggested Wenger could join PSG as a technical director in the New Year. "This is just the pre-Christmas imagination....

www.tribalfootball.com

goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG in talks to sign Rudiger

Newcastle confident of Trippier signing (Northern Echo) Atletico Madrid want Martial swap (Eurosport) Wayne Rooney could take over as Everton manager should the club decide to part with Rafael Benitez, the Sun reports. Toffees' majority owner Farhad Moshiri wants to see Benitez succeed at Goodison Park but knows a contingency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-PSG coach joins Man Utd as academy scout

Manchester United have named Jerome Klein as their new French academy scout. Klein joins United after working for over 13 years at Paris Saint-Germain in a range of academy roles before he left in 2020 to take up the role of technical director at Kosovan side FC Besa, reports the Manchester Evening News.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema warns PSG: We want the Champions League

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has fired a warning at Champions League opponents PSG. The two teams will meet later in the season in the round of 16. Benzema told RMC: "It's a spectacular and magnificent season. I am very happy. I come to make the most of the day, then to think of Paris.
SOCCER
