A little over a year ago my mother-in-law made some marvelous holiday plans to fly us all out to a resort. We don’t travel much so this announcement, according to my two daughters at least, was probably on par with homework being permanently canceled and finding a money tree in our backyard. They wanted in. I wanted in. My husband wanted in but also kinda wanted to stay home with his arugula.

