After their best win of the season in Atlanta, the Houston Rockets followed it up with arguably their worst loss of the season in Cleveland. Yes, the Rockets are incredibly thin right now. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green were their starting guards. Eric Gordon was the first backup guard off the bench. Danuel House Jr. is a key rotation piece, and Christian Wood is still Houston’s best big man (ducks as the Alperen Sengun fans throw cinderblocks at my head). With so many players out, it wasn’t surprising that Houston’s defense struggled to contain Cleveland’s offense. Likewise, they could not generate consistent offense for themselves.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO