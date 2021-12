I have seen a couple of posts that are likely the same issue but wanted to share what I'm seeing. After building a macOS VM 11.x or 12.x on macOS 12 hosts (possibly 11.x as well) the VM will panic on boot sometimes. It appears to be related to having apple GPU enabled and approving kernel extensions using the system preferences panel. macOS seems to be booting up in a different state than normal after you approve a kernel extension or do upgrades.

