Ron Jones, Green Builder Media co-founder and president, says the building industry has to clean up its act. Writing in Green Builder, he notes:. "Those of us in the housing sector must adjust our frame of reference and embrace greater responsibility for the outcomes of our actions. There has perhaps never been a more urgent need to honestly reassess the impact and performance of what, where, and how we build. ... It is generally accepted that buildings account for roughly 40 percent of energy use in the United States and a corresponding 40 percent of carbon emissions generated. Yet, the industry resists all attempts to move the needle in a positive direction, instead hiding behind the skirts of “affordability,” a code word for profitability."

