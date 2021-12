If you haven’t heard Ayana Contreras on the radio, it’s questionable whether you’ve been listening to Chicago radio at all. Contreras is the music director at Vocalo Radio, 91.1 FM, the country’s first urban alternative format station, as well as the host and producer of “Reclaimed Soul,” which airs on Vocalo aas well as WBEZ, where she covers the rich history and craft of soul and R&B with an ear toward Chicago’s deep musical legacy. Contreras, a reviewer and a columnist for DownBeat, has written a book to talk about the subject that she knows in an intimate, well-researched, and at times, poetic style.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO