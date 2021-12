I recently updated (unfortunately) both VMWare Workstation Pro and TrueNAS (freenas). After the update I got onto a problem that when I run a VM from a locale computer that its VM files (.vmx .vmd etc) are located on an SMB share on my TrueNAS (the SMB share is mounted as a disk in Windows), probably VMWare changes the permissions of the files (the .vmx file and some more), applying ACL permissions and removing everything else. This makes it impossible to access the VM after a restart of the local machine OR the VM itself. I have to go to the TrueNAS shell and manually do:

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO