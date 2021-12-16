ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hazel Cills

By Hazel Cills
boisestatepublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the music I admired in 2021 came from artists working unapologetically on their own terms. I reached frequently for risk-takers — blown-out pop-punk makeovers from unexpected voices, a New Age composer returning to music after stepping away for decades, a bedroom pop...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Anamaria Sayre

Change was the inescapable yet exhilarating undercurrent of my year. Between moving back across the country, graduating from school and completing a full circle year with NPR, I needed a soundtrack to color all the transition and match the unpredictability of my own personal moment. There was no shortage of music that fit that need. I'm dedicating this page and este año to all the amazing Latinos who carried on with la lucha this year and made expectation-defiant, wide-reaching sonic masterpieces. These artists filled life with a lot of smiles and copious amounts of living room dancing.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Fi O'Reilly

Much like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From all the melodies I've been lucky enough to exchange this year, here's a selection with no particular hierarchy — save the well-earned No. 1 placement of "Roaring 20s," because absolutely nothing has made me laugh harder this year than Flo Milli rapping over Zero Mostel's rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Ann Powers

The end of 2021 is offering a powerful, if jarring message to culture critics whose egos are bound up in their opinions. A few great songs and albums are surfacing as consensus picks within the morass of year-end best-of features, but even those represent nonconformist impulses and private pleasures more than any sense of a public sphere. And the proliferation of lists makes it difficult to have a maverick opinion, too: Everything is being touted by someone, somewhere.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

2020 was a year when I fell back into my oldest ways and interests; in short, my tastes were not unlike those of a middle schooler as I rewatched and relistened to the media of my past. 2021 gave way to new opportunities, new jobs, new friends and new things to obsess over, as if acting as a sort of bridge between my reverted tastes and new discoveries. My favorites of this year contain a mix of artists I've loved in the past and new discoveries I will love for a long time to come.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Robin Hilton

As the poet Louise Erdrich said, "life will break you" and "nobody can protect you from that." But, really, that's okay. At the end of the day, grief, pain, loneliness and yearning are all an inextricable part of the seemingly endless and mysterious human experience. We are here to love and lose and love again. And, as Erdrich writes, when you are hurting, "Let yourself sit by an apple tree and listen to the apples falling all around you in heaps, wasting their sweetness. Tell yourself you tasted as many as you could."
CELEBRITIES
boisestatepublicradio.org

Suraya Mohamed

The NPR Music team listened to a lot of excellent music this year and unfortunately, some of it didn't make any of our lists. Here are a few of my favorites that don't appear anywhere in our Best Music of 2021 compilations. There is no theme or order to this list. These songs and albums aren't ranked; it's just good music that speaks to me in a powerful way.
THEATER & DANCE
undertheradarmag.com

Eddie Hazel Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs

A solo recording in name only, 1977’s Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs saw virtuoso Eddie Hazel recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. Hazel, a musical wunderkind from Plainfield, New Jersey, was recruited into Funkadelic at age 17 by legendary maestro George Clinton, appearing as a member on the group’s first three releases. His input on 1971’s sludge funk masterpiece Maggot Brain—most notably his wailing 10+ minute guitar solo on the album’s title track—helped to cement Funkadelic’s third album and magnum opus as an unrivaled classic, easily one of the greatest albums ever recorded. His presence in the band, however, became increasingly sporadic after his official departure following Maggot Brain’s release, as he spent the subsequent decades plagued by addiction and legal troubles. Despite the personal strife, Hazel reemerged on occasion to contribute to various Funkadelic releases, co-writing their 1974-released milestone Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, but crediting his mother in the album’s liner notes rather than himself.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Unapologetically#Time
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy