Former BTOB Jung Ilhoon's 2-Year Imprisonment Reduced to 3-Year Probation during Appeal Trial

By Mhaliya Scott
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer BTOB member Jung Ilhoon, who was initially sentenced to two years in prison, has received a new sentence of three-year probation during his appeal trial. Keep on reading to know more. Former BTOB Jung Ilhoon Receives New Sentence of 3-Year Probation for His Illegal Drug Use. On Dec....

IN THIS ARTICLE
