Digital payments are growing in popularity the world over, with the market expected to hit $236.1 billion by 2028. However, this growth is not evenly distributed. For example, 46% of all consumers in the Asia-Pacific region leverage a digital wallet on a regular basis, but just 18% of consumers in Latin America do the same. This market penetration is growing quickly — contactless payments in Brazil grew more than 200% last year, and contactless payments now account for more than half of in-person card usage in Chile.

